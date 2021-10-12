Ilika (LON:IKA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) target price on the stock.

IKA opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 138.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.89. The company has a market cap of £177.27 million and a PE ratio of -45.20. Ilika has a 1 year low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.82.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.