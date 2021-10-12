iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. New Street Research lowered iliad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered iliad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of ILIAF stock opened at $202.00 on Friday. iliad has a 12 month low of $147.25 and a 12 month high of $215.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.00 and a 200-day moving average of $182.54.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

