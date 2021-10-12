IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.180-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61 billion-$4.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.66 billion.

Shares of INFO opened at $118.30 on Tuesday. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $125.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,101,505.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

