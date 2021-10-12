Ignition (IC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,476.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 411.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Ignition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $220,139.31 and approximately $3,476.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 243.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,887.52 or 0.99978642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00053088 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00044809 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005595 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001095 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.72 or 0.00470512 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Ignition Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,479,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,473 coins. The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.