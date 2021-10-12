Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $19,609.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00060082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.41 or 0.00121761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00076220 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,203.58 or 1.00038615 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.09 or 0.06180085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

