IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $158.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IAC. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

IAC stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.25. 267,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $79.73 and a 12-month high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after purchasing an additional 74,595 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

