Huobi BTC (HBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.47 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $55,929.47 or 1.00355003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $7.47 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00060813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.42 or 0.00122760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00076960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,741.25 or 1.00017273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.41 or 0.06228804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.