Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

HUM stock opened at GBX 21.05 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 40 ($0.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £82.66 million and a PE ratio of -26.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.99.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

