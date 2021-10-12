Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Hubbell reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.41 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,381. Hubbell has a one year low of $142.21 and a one year high of $209.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 40.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hubbell (HUBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.