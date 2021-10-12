Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.20 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

NASDAQ HUBG traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $71.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,167. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.52 and a one year high of $74.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after acquiring an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

