Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTWO opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

