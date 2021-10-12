Hostess Brands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,147 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 929% compared to the average volume of 1,957 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.95. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

