Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is well poised to gain from the premium properties in solid demand markets. The REIT is seeing a recovery in leisure demand in markets like Miami, Phoenix, Hawaii and the Sunbelt regions. The lodging industry is resuming operations on a considerable basis, and will likely benefit from the relaxation of regulations, acceleration in vaccine distribution, favorable holiday travel trends and improving supply-demand fundamentals. This will help the company elevate EBITDA growth and gain market share. Though recovery in core business transient might be gloomy amid constrained business transient demand and delayed return to offices, the recent trend in estimate revisions for funds for operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook.”

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HST. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

