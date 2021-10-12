Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Critical Analysis

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Horizon Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive N/A N/A -$9.70 million N/A N/A Horizon Global $661.23 million 0.29 -$36.56 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Horizon Global.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Horizon Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A N/A N/A Horizon Global -2.13% N/A -3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Horizon Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 1 0 2 0 2.33 Horizon Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 230.03%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Horizon Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.4% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Horizon Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Horizon Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Horizon Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America. The Horizon Europe Africa segment includes operations primarily in Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Romania and South Africa. The company was founded by Brian P. Campbell on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

