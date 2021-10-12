Holistic Financial Partners Takes $253,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter valued at $3,388,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 77,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 118.6% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.74.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.11. 5,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,922. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

