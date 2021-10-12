Holistic Financial Partners Purchases New Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 28.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after purchasing an additional 746,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $844,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 66.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 7.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays cut their price target on Telefônica Brasil from $9.70 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,031. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

