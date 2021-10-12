Holistic Financial Partners Buys 896 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,544,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 12,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after buying an additional 205,653 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.31. 60,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

