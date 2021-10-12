Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.17. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

