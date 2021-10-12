Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,813,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,003,000 after purchasing an additional 578,470 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,028,000. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 76.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 44,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.15 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

