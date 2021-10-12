Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.1% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of NeuroPace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hill-Rom and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hill-Rom $2.88 billion 3.46 $223.00 million $5.53 27.39 NeuroPace $41.14 million 9.78 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroPace.

Profitability

This table compares Hill-Rom and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hill-Rom 8.12% 21.74% 8.41% NeuroPace N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hill-Rom and NeuroPace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17 NeuroPace 0 0 5 0 3.00

Hill-Rom currently has a consensus target price of $141.80, suggesting a potential downside of 6.40%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 61.84%. Given NeuroPace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroPace is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Summary

Hill-Rom beats NeuroPace on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

