Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,605 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $6,274,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 126.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.50.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is 16.34%.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $696,508 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

