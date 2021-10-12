Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MLHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the second quarter worth about $23,695,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 39.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after purchasing an additional 261,707 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Herman Miller by 431.2% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 265,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 215,154 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $8,729,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.20 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.52%.

In other news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

