Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Receives €96.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €96.00 ($112.94).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock traded down €0.58 ($0.68) on Thursday, hitting €78.68 ($92.56). The company had a trading volume of 255,484 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €82.11 and a 200-day moving average of €89.03. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

