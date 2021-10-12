Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $946,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 184,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First American Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of FAF opened at $70.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $71.93.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.43%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.