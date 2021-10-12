Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $2.49 Million Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 235,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of Immunovant as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $17,596,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $16,040,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 675,882 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 122.4% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 197.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 594,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

In other news, Director Atul Pande acquired 5,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes acquired 18,247 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,247 shares of company stock worth $243,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

