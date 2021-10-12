Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,633,100 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 87.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,633,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.09% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 270.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 957,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 698,457 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $226,000.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 21,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $210,700.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $45,375 and have sold 153,266 shares valued at $1,616,438. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FOLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of FOLD opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

