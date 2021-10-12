Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.58 Million in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 219,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Capitol Federal Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $11.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.82 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.