Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $2.56 Million in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 143,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 34,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 314,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 46,127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $11,901,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

