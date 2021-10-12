Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,879 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 499,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 119,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of LSXMK opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $50.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.