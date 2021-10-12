Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,900 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CUBE. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.