Head to Head Review: Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) versus United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) and United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. United Insurance pays out -8.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Safety Insurance Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Insurance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and United Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $846.25 million 1.43 $138.21 million N/A N/A United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.89) -1.47

Safety Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than United Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Safety Insurance Group and United Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50

United Insurance has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and United Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 19.01% 15.05% 6.44% United Insurance -19.36% -45.54% -6.27%

Risk and Volatility

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Insurance has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group beats United Insurance on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

