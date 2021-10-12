Head-To-Head Review: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) vs. Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.28 $7.48 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Isos Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Isos Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

About Isos Acquisition

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

