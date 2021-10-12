Head-To-Head Contrast: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vasta Platform 0 1 3 0 2.75 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33

Vasta Platform presently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 260.52%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, suggesting a potential upside of 390.02%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Vasta Platform.

Profitability

This table compares Vasta Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vasta Platform N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vasta Platform and 17 Education & Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vasta Platform $193.68 million 1.81 -$8.86 million ($0.11) -38.45 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.82 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05

Vasta Platform has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group. Vasta Platform is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.1% of Vasta Platform shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vasta Platform beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services. The Digital Platform segment provides physical and digital e-commerce platform, and other digital services. As of March 31, 2020, its network of business-to-business customers consisted of 4,167 partner schools; and enrolled students included 1,311 thousand. The company also sells textbooks, as well as operates an e-commerce channel for the sale of educational content, such as textbooks, school materials, stationery, and others; and offers university admission preparatory exam courses. It serves various stakeholders, including students, parents, educators, administrators, and private school owners. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

