Head to Head Contrast: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) vs. AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AzurRx BioPharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kura Oncology and AzurRx BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$89.63 million ($1.69) -11.02 AzurRx BioPharma N/A N/A -$32.67 million ($11.50) -0.24

Kura Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AzurRx BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology and AzurRx BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology 0 1 6 0 2.86 AzurRx BioPharma 0 1 3 0 2.75

Kura Oncology currently has a consensus price target of $42.38, indicating a potential upside of 127.46%. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,099.04%. Given AzurRx BioPharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AzurRx BioPharma is more favorable than Kura Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Oncology and AzurRx BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology N/A -22.17% -20.86% AzurRx BioPharma N/A -482.96% -258.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of AzurRx BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats AzurRx BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias. The company was founded by Troy E. Wilson, Yi Liu, Pingda Ren and Antonio Gualberto on August 22, 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product programs include MS1819, FW-1022: COVID-19 GI infections, and FW-420: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Colitis. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, FL.

