Head-To-Head Analysis: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 5, indicating that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and CleanSpark, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 2 4 0 2.43 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $96.43, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 192.50%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.93% 26.92% 7.25% CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and CleanSpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.06 billion 0.72 $209.00 million $6.27 14.01 CleanSpark $10.03 million 51.56 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -27.94

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Science Applications International beats CleanSpark on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

