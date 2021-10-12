Head-To-Head Analysis: KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for KeyCorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KeyCorp 0 8 7 0 2.47 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

KeyCorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given KeyCorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares KeyCorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KeyCorp 30.87% 14.21% 1.30% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 28.55% 13.79% 1.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KeyCorp and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KeyCorp $7.34 billion 2.98 $1.34 billion $1.26 18.13 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.48 $13.03 million N/A N/A

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Dividends

KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. KeyCorp pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

KeyCorp has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.1% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Fidelity D & D Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

