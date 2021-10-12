HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $190.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the first quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 104,961 shares in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

