Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Up 11.4% Over Last Week

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.61 or 0.00011504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $97.09 million and $2.32 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,434.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.64 or 0.06166428 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.41 or 0.00312380 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.49 or 0.01047262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00094016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $276.76 or 0.00481865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00334996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.94 or 0.00311548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004776 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,693,525 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

