Harbor Spring Capital LLC Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,344,000. Anthem makes up 1.8% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Anthem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 326,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,375,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.01. 8,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.43.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.90.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

