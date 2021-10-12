H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a growth of 3,842.1% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Tuesday. 34,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,529. H-CYTE has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

