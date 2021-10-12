H.B. Fuller Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by 9.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

FUL stock opened at $63.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.80. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $44.54 and a 1-year high of $70.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $993,750. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

