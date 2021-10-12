GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. GTX shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 672,971 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

About GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO)

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

