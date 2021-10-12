Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 35.9% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 53 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $42.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,735.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,508.48 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,525.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.