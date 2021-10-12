Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 0.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 44,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 126,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,319. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

