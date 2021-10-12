Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after buying an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,339,000 after purchasing an additional 112,537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,156,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $16.95 on Tuesday, hitting $1,476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,098. The stock has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29,363.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,789.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,594.06.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,911.22.

In other news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

