Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 72.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.49. 19,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.82.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

