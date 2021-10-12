Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Down 9.8%

Groupe Gorgé SA (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)’s share price was down 9.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.15. Approximately 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89.

About Groupe Gorgé (OTCMKTS:GGRGF)

Groupe Gorgé SA engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following business divisions: Protection of High Risk Installations, Smart Safety Systems, and 3D Printing. The Protection of High Risk Installations segment projects and services alike, the Protection of High-Risk Installations division of GROUPE GORGÉ designs, assembles, installs and maintains integrated solutions in the areas of protection against industrial, natural or terrorist hazards.

