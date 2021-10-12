Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,565,000 after purchasing an additional 114,495 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.65. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

