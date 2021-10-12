Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 510 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 165.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.90 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.