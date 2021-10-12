Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 467 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 0.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in frontdoor by 10.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of FTDR opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.51. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

